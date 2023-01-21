J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $189.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

