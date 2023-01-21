JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. JCDecaux has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.71.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

