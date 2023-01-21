Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will earn $15.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $13.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

