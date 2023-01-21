Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $15.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $143.08 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

