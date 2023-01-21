Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equifax Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $245.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

