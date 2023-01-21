Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

