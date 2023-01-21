Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.