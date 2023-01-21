Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of HRB stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
H&R Block Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
