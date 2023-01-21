JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Stock Up 0.3 %

JOANN Company Profile

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. JOANN has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.