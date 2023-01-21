JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $390.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Netflix by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.