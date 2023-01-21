JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Assura (LON:AGR) Target Price to GBX 56

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.81).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 55.45 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 47.43 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.35 ($0.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

