JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 603 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

