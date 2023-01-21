Kathy Card Beckles Sells 107 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.95, for a total value of $19,468.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $65,857,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

