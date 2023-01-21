Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 28,456 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

