Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $333.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.27 and a 200 day moving average of $288.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.