Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of YUM opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

