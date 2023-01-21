Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

