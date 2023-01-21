Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

