Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CNI opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

