Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 2.2 %

ETSY stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,382 shares of company stock worth $27,362,911 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

