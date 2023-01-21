Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in National Grid by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in National Grid by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,070 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

