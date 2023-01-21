KeyCorp Comments on Entergy Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion.

Entergy Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. Entergy has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.