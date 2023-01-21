KeyCorp Weighs in on Exelon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

