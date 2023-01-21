KeyCorp Weighs in on Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $14,824,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $13,803,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

