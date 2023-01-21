KeyCorp Weighs in on Sunrun Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million.

Sunrun Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.