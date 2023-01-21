KeyCorp Weighs in on The Walt Disney Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

NYSE DIS opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

