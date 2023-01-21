Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) versus UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Head to Head Survey

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Rating) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.24 -$213.44 million ($0.98) -7.96

UDG Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Konica Minolta -3.02% -5.39% -2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UDG Healthcare and Konica Minolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Konica Minolta pays out -21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UDG Healthcare beats Konica Minolta on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

(Get Rating)

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.