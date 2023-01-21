Lanvin Group (LANV) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.35%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 18.49 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 22.36

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

