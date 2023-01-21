Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $347.33 Average PT from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.33.

LGGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 397 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

