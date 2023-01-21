Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

TARS opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

