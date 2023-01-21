Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 285 ($3.48) target price on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 260 ($3.17).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of £619.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1,206.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

