Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 285 ($3.48) target price on the stock.
CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 260 ($3.17).
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of £619.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1,206.00.
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.