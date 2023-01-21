Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after buying an additional 486,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

