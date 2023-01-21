Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

NYSE LAD opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

