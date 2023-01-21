London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,468 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,468 ($115.53).

LSEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($118.36) to GBX 9,940 ($121.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($122.03) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($97.62) to GBX 7,700 ($93.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £105 ($128.13) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($112.26) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 24th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,490 ($91.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,591.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,757.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,458.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($105.09).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

