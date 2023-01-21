Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.55 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.