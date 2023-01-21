Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $167.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average of $132.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

