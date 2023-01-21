LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $224.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

