Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$1.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$431.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.19.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

