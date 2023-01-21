Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $48,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

