Martha J. Carter Sells 938 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $642,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

ALBO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

