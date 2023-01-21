Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $45,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.