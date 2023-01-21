Matthew Lang Sells 1,272 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

MYOV opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.19. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.