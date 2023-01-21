MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $13.58 on Monday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.99.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

