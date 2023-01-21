Mellody L. Hobson Buys 375 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $76,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.