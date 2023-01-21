Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

LON MRO opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.76. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.25 ($2.07).

In other news, insider Funmi Adegoke acquired 11,556 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($18,049.64).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

