Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

