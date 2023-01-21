Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.10. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

