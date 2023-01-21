Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Julie M. Cherrington Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $124.81.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

