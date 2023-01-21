Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Julie M. Cherrington Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $124.81.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
