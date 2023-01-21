MKM Partners Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

