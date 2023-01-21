Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

