Morgan Stanley Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $25.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLMN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

BLMN stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

